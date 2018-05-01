Falls City budget moves forward

FALLS CITY — The Falls City Budget Committee approved the town’s $2.5 million 2018-19 budget on April 19.

Mayor Jeremy Gordan, also the committee’s chairman, said the vote was unanimous.

Spending in the budget proposal is up $319,747 to $2,014,917, and $489,583 will remain in contingency, about $80,000 less than last year.



Falls City 2018-19 budget General fund (city council, administrative, fire department, municipal court, parks and cemeteries and non-departmental) — $469,300 Streets and pathways — $463,000 Water — $481,000 Sewer — $590,000 Utility reserve fund — $328,000 Wagner Library trust fund — $41,600 Community Development revolving loan fund — $89,600 Fire levy — $42,000 Total: $2,504,500 (contingency is $489,583, listed within each fund)

The budget adds money for hiring a full-time city manager (see related story on page A1) and part-time clerk, a personnel increase of 0.5 full-time equivalent, to bring administrative staff to 2.5. Former city clerk Domenica Protheroe retired in December and Interim City Manager Terry Ungricht will return to retirement after a permanent city manager begins.

Spending on the three administrative positions will decrease from $214,000 to $188,000.

Ungricht also included revenue for the proposed fire levy voters will decide on in the May 15 primary election.

The city’s general fund — which pays for city council, administrative, fire department, municipal court, parks and cemeteries and non-departmental expenses — amounts to $469,300.

“We have seen property tax revenue increase this year with the addition of some completed developments, and we still have permits out that will further raise this revenue in future budget years,” Ungricht said.

Property tax collections are listed at a total of $109,000 in 2018-19 compared to $105,000 for the current year. The reminder of the fund consists of revenue from the state, grants, franchise fees, permits, customer fees, and transfer from the fire levy if it passes.



“The council goals are staying focused on infrastructure, and staff will keep trying to develop projects that improve our city, make it easier to develop, and searching for funding opportunities to keep costs affordable for our residents,” Ungricht said.

The Falls City City Council is scheduled to adopt the budget at its May 10 meeting.