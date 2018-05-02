Fire crews, medics respond to multiple incidents

DALLAS – Firefighters and medics from Dallas Fire & EMS and other agencies responded to a barn fire, car fire and two-car injury accident in a three-day stretch this week.

On Sunday, firefighters with Dallas, Polk No. 1 and Southwest Polk rushed to a report of a barn fire at 2340 SW Fairview at 4:47 p.m.

Dallas Fire & EMS spokeswoman April Welsh said multiple people called in the fire.

Twenty-five firefighters responded and were able to put out the fire within minutes, containing the blaze to a 10 foot-by-10-foot area. However, the owners lost chickens and turkeys. Rabbits inside the barn were rescued.

Welsh said the cause is under investigation, but it’s suspected a heat lamp ignited the fire.

Monday morning, emergency personnel were called to a report of a two-car crash on Kings Valley Highway at Falls City Road at 7:45 a.m.

Welsh said two patients were evaluated on the scene, but not taken to the hospital. One person was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Then on Tuesday at about 10 a.m., a car erupted in fire at the intersection of Highway 22 and 51 and fire crews were called to put it out.

“It blocked traffic for a while,” Welsh said. “It was a mess.”

Oregon State Police is conducting the investigation into the cause.