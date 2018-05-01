News in brief

Weed abatement begins in Dallas

DALLAS — The City of Dallas has started the annual program of identifying and working with residents to eliminate the various nuisances caused by weeds, grass, and debris.

Community livability, property values and safety can be affected by tall grass, weeds, and uncontrolled growth of other vegetation.

The city of Dallas reminds residents that City Code 5.450 through 5.460 states the following are prohibited: Any vegetation that is a fire hazard; Weeds or grass that are more than 10 inches high; Weeds or grass going to seed; and The accumulation of debris, or other refuse that is not removed within a reasonable time.

Each property owner is obligated to cut down or remove hazardous or unsightly vegetation. This program will run throughout the growing season from spring through early fall.

For more information: Weed Abatement Hotline 503-831-3568.

New Medicare cards coming soon

SALEM — Oregonians with Medicare coverage will be issued a new card from the federal government by the end of June. Each person’s new card will have a unique Medicare number instead of a Social Security Number to prevent fraud and identity theft. Medicare coverage and benefits will stay the same.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will automatically mail the new cards at no cost to each beneficiary’s address on file with Social Security.

Here’s what Oregonians on Medicare can expect, and what they should know:

Make sure Social Security has your current address. You can update your address online by signing in to or creating a “my Social Security” account at ssa.gov.

Don’t worry if you get your new card before or after friends or family members here in Oregon or in other states. The cards are being sent on a variety of dates to prevent mail theft.

When your new Medicare card arrives, destroy the old one. Do it in a secure manner, such as shredding it.

Doctors, other health care providers, and plans approved by Medicare know that Medicare is replacing the old cards. They should be ready to accept your new card when you need care.

Even people with a Medicare plan through a private insurance company, also known as a Medicare Advantage plan, will get a new Medicare card from the federal government. Keep it in a safe place, but continue to use the member card your insurance company sent you.

Beware of people contacting you about your new Medicare card and asking you for your Medicare number, personal information, or to pay a fee for your new card. Protect your Medicare number like you treat your Social Security or credit card numbers. Remember, Medicare will never contact you uninvited to ask for your personal information.

More information is available at go.medicare.gov/newcard. Oregonians also can contact the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program with questions. SHIBA’s phone number is 1-800-722-4134 (toll-free), and the line is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jinette’s Clothing Closet has new hours

DALLAS — Jinett’s Free Clothing Closet, 341 NE Kings Valley Highway, Dallas, has new hours effective Monday.

The new hours will be Mondays and Fridays 9:30 a.m. to noon. To donate or volunteer: Crystal Yeager, 503-910-3420.