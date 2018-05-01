Panthers find positive rallies in lost games

INDEPENDENCE — April 23, the Panthers were short six players on the courts due to field trips as they rallied against Lebanon, losing the match 9-0.

The afternoon contained long points and a tight game, head coach Patty Youngren said.

Miguel Bauske-Morata held on for a long time in his singles match with long rallies, but unable to cinch a win, losing to his opponent, 6-3, and 7-5.

Due to the lack of players, Youngren had Carlos Rincon step up to play a singles match, something he hadn’t done before, and she said he really stepped up to help the team.

On April 24, the Panthers never seemed to find their footing against the South Albany Rebels and lost on their home courts, 9-0, once again facing a few holes due to some of the team being gone on field trips.

It was a hot afternoon, the sun beating down on the boys as they stayed persistent in their matches.

Though the team recorded no wins, they rallied hard and came close to winning a few of their matches. The closest matches were in the doubles play, with teams two through five having a 7-5 set in each of their matches.

Antonio Martinez and his partner, Isaiah Cedillo, played in the No. 5 doubles and came close in their first set, losing by two, 7-5, and then losing their second, 6-1.

“We were really close to a tie-breaker,” Martinez said, “and then that ended in a deuce, and I dunno, I think that one was just kind of, like, a fluke. I think I psyched myself out for the rest of the game.”

Last year, Martinez played in districts, and even though he said he didn’t do very well, he said it was a fun experience and wants to go again this year.

“I’ve been working on serves, and hitting against the board, so I’m hoping I do good.”

Even though they didn’t win the match, Martinez said he can still see his improvement as the season goes on.

“I was kind of happy about my serves this time; I didn’t double-fault, so I was proud about that. I think I had some nice backhands that were there,” he said.

Jose Rosales and William Reynoso, playing No. 4 doubles, were also able to split their sets, winning their first set, 6-0, and losing their second, 7-5.

As the match came to a close, head coach Patty Youngren decided to play a 10-point tie-breaker, with a winner declared only if he is up by two points.

“This is often used in USTA (United States Tennis Association) matches when time is a factor,” Youngren said. “Both teams shared the lead throughout the tie-breaker as they had in the set. Finally, South Albany was able to string two winning points together to take the tie-breaker and the match.”

Thursday, Youngren placed several players in new positions, leading to better match scores overall but still ending the night with a loss against Crescent Valley, 9-0.

They boys didn’t let the tough team overwhelm them, however, and played strong until the end.

“The players just kept matching each other with spectacular saves and new offensive shots that were checked,” Youngren said.

Tuesday after press time, they went up against Corvallis.