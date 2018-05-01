Pitcher turned Golfer

INDEPENDENCE — Andrew Love is the only person this year in the 5A league to compete in the regional districts at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, which began on Monday and continues through Tuesday after press time.

There’s a reason for that.

“I work with a pro in Keizer,” Love said.

Greg Smith, a professional golf instructor who works at Willow Creek Golf Center, has been Love’s coach for the last four years.

Love said working with a professional coach is one of the reasons why he has had a successful career with the Central High School golf team.

“It’s the difference between me and some of the other guys,” he said.

Golf is a year-round sport for Love. He made the switch from baseball when he entered high school to focus more on golf, and for a chance to play competitively.

“I hurt my arm pitching,” Love said, “and I was kind of tired of that team environment.”

He said being able to take things into his own hands and determining his own success was what drew him to golf initially.

This season is his last with the Panthers, a fact that is always bittersweet, and as Andrew reflects on it, you can see that he’s a serious athlete.



“(The season’s) been OK. Not stellar, but it’s been more consistent than the last three years,” he said. “I’m pretty happy with how I’ve been playing, for the most part. I finished eighth in league this year, which is the same as I did last year, but I have a better scoring average by a couple strokes.”

His average is 86.

Last week before heading off to districts, he spent time working individually with Smith and Central’s golf coach, Joel Everett, to prepare for the two-day regional districts tournament.

“Having been there before, I know what to expect,” Love said. “It’s that experience component; so being able to know what to expect is kind of the biggest help for that comfort level. It just comes down to being comfortable playing.”

Having fun is important, too, and Love said he is looking forward to playing hard for his final swing at districts before he graduates from high school.

“No expectations – senior year,” he said. “I’m excited. I like the course, and playing with those other guys from different leagues is a lot of fun.”

Next year Love plans on attending University of Washington, where he will study chemical engineering. As for continuing golf in college, he said it would be fun to join a club and play that way.