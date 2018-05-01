Polk County Bounty Market returns for ninth season

DALLAS — Polk County Bounty Market is back Thursday on the Academy lawn for the launch of its ninth season.

Bounty Market runs every Thursday through Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With the new season comes a few new vendors, said Bonnie Dreier, Bounty Market manager.

Market time! What: Polk County Bounty Market. When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Sept. 27. Where: The Academy Building lawn, 182 SW Academy St. For more information or for vendor information: www.facebook.com/... or call 503-623-2564. Vendor list (so far) • Ah-Nuts (glazed nuts) • Bermudez Family Farm • Birdsong Farm • Good & Bready • Tony Diaz Fresh Farm Produce (hanging baskets on opening day) • Nana J’s (confections) • Joyful Blooms • Wine Fauve (wine tasting and bottle sales) • Wizart Illustration • Niki’s Candles • The Soap Store • Majestic View Farms • Sweet Dreams Kettle Korn Special Vendors and events • Republic Services – Recycle and contamination education May 24; and Compost Day June 28. • Dallas Community School • Kindness Club • Master Preservers

Sadly, market favorite Rosie from Rosie’s Scottish Goodies retired after last season, but the market picked up a new vendor for customers with a sweet tooth.

“We have Nana J’s coming in with confections to see what she can do to replace Rosie,” Dreier said. “Jamie’s confections are fantastic. I have sampled, so I’m really excited to have her in.”

On the Nana J’s menu are scones, donuts, cookies, cupcakes, cake pops, caramel sauce, jams and homemade pop tarts, as well as hot coffee, cocoa and tea, iced coffee and tea and Italian sodas.

A new fresh flower vendor, Joyful Blooms, will join Bounty later this month.

“She is from Dallas, and she’s a new grower, so it’s her first season,” Dreier said. “She has a large variety of flowers that she grows.”

Niki’s Candles, selling candles and wax melts, is another addition to the market, participating twice per month beginning May 24.

Returners include Ah-Nuts (glazed nuts), Bermudez Family Farm, Birdsong Farm, Good & Bready, Tony Diaz Fresh Farm Produce, and more.

Longtime market vendor El Pique will serve hot food every week. The Speak Cheesy, another new vendor, will set up every other week.

As the name indicates, cheese is the specialty — from fancy grilled cheese to classic mac ’n’ cheese.

“They’ve got some amazing sandwiches and side dishes,” Dreier said.

Bounty Market will host musical performers and special guests throughout the season.

Cash & Company will play the first and third Thursdays of the month. Randy Taylor, who plays in the style of Johnny Cash, play the other two Thursdays.

Dreier said she’s looking for more bands to play for exposure during market hours.

Republic Services hosts a recycle and contamination education day on May 24 and “Compost Day” on June 28. Talecris Plasma Resources, out of Salem, will have an information booth three times during the season.

“They will be with us three times at Bounty Market to educate the community on what plasma does,” Dreier said. “The lives that it saves, what diseases that it helps. They are hoping to get someone who is a survivor to come out and give testimonials.”

Bounty Market will join forces once again this year with Art in the Park on Summerfest Sunday.

On Aug. 16, the market will extend its hours during the first Dallas Christian Music Festival.

“We will be in the same spot and just be in addition to their festival, which I think will help our vendors as well,” Dreier said. “That will be a chance for people who work late.”

As the market heads into its ninth season, Dreier eyes the long-term future of the market. She said the Dallas Area Visitors Center briefly discussed a location change for this year, but didn’t have enough time to fully consider other options.

That still may be an option in the future.

“We will forever be looking for a space where there’s more traffic. One of my concerns is that we have a Bounty Market that is small. I want to grow it. I want a lot of vendors,” Dreier said. “I want people to be able to go there and buy every single thing they need for a meal.”