Sports Schedule

Wednesday, May 2
Boys Baseball: South Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Kennedy at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Quail Valley, regional districts, 10 a.m.
Boys and girls Track and Field: Central at Silverton, 3:45 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, May 3
Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho, 1 p.m.
Softball: GNAC Championships, Portland, TBA.
Track and Field: Payton Jordan Invitational, Stanford, Calif., all day.
Boys Baseball: Country Christian at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Silverton at Central, 4 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at Silverton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls track and field: Perrydale at Sheridan WVL meet, 3:45 p.m. Falls City at Sheridan WVL meet, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, May 4
Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho, 1 p.m.
Softball: GNAC Championships, Portland, TBA.
Track and Field: Oregon Twilight, Eugene, all day.
Boys Baseball: Central at South Albany, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Lebanon at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 5
Softball: GNAC Championships, Portland, TBA.
Track and Field: Linfield Open, McMinnville, all day. Ken Shannon Invitational, Seattle, Wash., all day.
Monday, May 7
Boys Baseball: Western Mennonite at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Western Mennonite at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf: Central, Dallas at Trysting Tree, regional districts, TBA. Dallas at Trysting Tree, regional districts, TBA.
Tuesday, May 8
Boys Baseball: Lebanon and Central Linn at Central, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf: Central, Dallas, at Trysting Tree, regional districts, TBA.
-Subject to change
