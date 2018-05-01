Sports Schedule

Wednesday, May 2

Boys Baseball: South Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Central at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Kennedy at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Quail Valley, regional districts, 10 a.m.

Boys and girls Track and Field: Central at Silverton, 3:45 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 3

Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho, 1 p.m.

Softball: GNAC Championships, Portland, TBA.

Track and Field: Payton Jordan Invitational, Stanford, Calif., all day.

Boys Baseball: Country Christian at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Silverton at Central, 4 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Central at Silverton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Boys and Girls track and field: Perrydale at Sheridan WVL meet, 3:45 p.m. Falls City at Sheridan WVL meet, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, May 4

Baseball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho, 1 p.m.

Softball: GNAC Championships, Portland, TBA.

Track and Field: Oregon Twilight, Eugene, all day.

Boys Baseball: Central at South Albany, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Lebanon at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

Softball: GNAC Championships, Portland, TBA.

Track and Field: Linfield Open, McMinnville, all day. Ken Shannon Invitational, Seattle, Wash., all day.

Monday, May 7

Boys Baseball: Western Mennonite at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Western Mennonite at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf: Central, Dallas at Trysting Tree, regional districts, TBA. Dallas at Trysting Tree, regional districts, TBA.

Tuesday, May 8

Boys Baseball: Lebanon and Central Linn at Central, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Central at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf: Central, Dallas, at Trysting Tree, regional districts, TBA.

-Subject to change