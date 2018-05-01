Staggs anniversary

Billie Ray Staggs and Betty Jane Hein Staggs, of Monmouth, were married on May 6, 1948, in Vancouver, Wash.

The Staggs will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Friday, May 6, at Brookdale Assisted Living, in Monmouth. Billie Ray and Betty Jane were attended at their wedding by Calving Egra, Pearl Staggs, sister of the groom, and Gracie Hein, sister of the bride. Judge Brown performed the ceremony.

Billie Ray worked in the lumber industry, as a plumber and county appraiser. He retired in 1989. Betty Jane worked as a homemaker. Betty Jane and Billie Ray belong to the Salt Creek Baptist Church and enjoy playing bingo. Betty is a resident ambassador, helping newcomers feel welcome and comfortable in their new environment. They will celebrate with their children, Michael and Debra Weston, of Kalispell, Mont., and Billie Jr. and Catherine Staggs, of Salem; nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.