WOU men’s team to N. 18 on national ranking

The men’s track and field team at WOU jumped from No. 19 to No. 18 in the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA Division II National Team Men’s ranking, following another successful weekend in California.

Six Wolves were calculated in the team’s 58.60 points: David Ribich, who set a new record for the 1,500-meters at 3:37.35, and is also No. 3 in the 800, with 1:48.09; Dustin Nading, with a season-best of 3:45.23, also in the 1,500; Josh Dempsey, following behind Nading with 3:48.83; AJ Holmberg, clocking in at 1:51.39 for the 800; Alani Troutman, scoring a GNAC-leading 24-3 ½ in the long jump.