Fatal crash on Highway 99W, Parker Second driver in hospital with serious injuries

MONMOUTH — On Thursday at about 6:50 a.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W just south of Monmouth.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a green 2002 Toyota pickup, operated by Taylor Boquist, age 23, of Cove, was traveling eastbound on Parker Road. As the pickup pulled onto Highway 99W, it was struck by a 2002 Kenworth log truck traveling southbound on Highway 99W.

The operator of the log truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator’s name will be released pending next of kin notification.

Boquist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Highway 99W was closed for the morning with a detour in place.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when available.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, Polk County Public works, and Polk County Fire District No. 1.