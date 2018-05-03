Man dies in drowning in Ash Swale

POLK COUNTY – A man drowned in Ash Swale this morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8600 block of Perrydale Road on a report of a possible drowning in Ash Swale, part of the Marvin Fast Reservoir.



After arriving on scene, along with personnel from the Amity Fire District, emergency workers contacted Newberg Fire Swift Water Rescue Team for assistance in locating the body of the 27-year-old man who was last seen in the water.

According to witnesses to the drowning, they attempted to help the man after he was seen to be having difficulty swimming near the middle of the body of water. But, before they could reach him, they lost sight of him as he went under the water.

At about 11:45 a.m., the Newberg Swift Water Rescue team located and recovered the body of the man from the water.



Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

This case is under investigation, police said