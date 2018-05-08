Central Roundups

Softball: The Panthers (13-3, Mid-Willamette Conference, 17-5) had a full week of games, starting off on April 30 with a hefty win, 20-8, against Silverton (5-10, MWC, 6-10).

The girls opened the game with two runs in the first and ended the contest with a whopping 12 runs.

Erin Cole punctuated the Panthers’ win with a home run and a grand slam, as well as six RBIs. Mariah Hyre also smacked a home run out of the park, and had four RBIs.

May 1 the girls clinched another win, 13-1, against South Albany (2-13, MWC 4-17).

Aunika Farley knocked out a home run, and had seven RBIs. Sarah Helyer had two RBIs, and Hyre nabbed two.

Erin Cole pitched five innings, and Peyton Shimanek pitched the winning inning.

The Panthers only let one run get away from them on May 2 before coming back with a strong offense and winning their third game of the week, 10-1, against Crescent Valley (0-15, MWC, 4-16).

Margaret Lippsmeyer belted out a home run, and had two RBIs.

Cole and Macey Nelson each hit doubles, while Sarah Heyler laced a triple.

Emily Cole pitched innings one through four, and Shimanek pitched the final two innings for a win.

Three home runs from Erin Cole, Hyre and Kassidy Noon cushioned the girls’ 10-0 win on Friday against Lebanon (7-8, MWC, 8-13) as they ended the week. Erin Cole had three RBIs and pitched a complete game, and Hyre brought in four.

Tuesday after press time, the girls went in for a final rivalry against Dallas.

Boys Tennis: The boys played their final match of the regular season on Thursday against the Silverton Foxes, and even though it was a loss for the Panthers, 9-0, head coach Patty Youngren placed some players in new positions and said she was pleased with how they did.

“Zach Thompson played in his second varsity match to finish out his senior year,” she said. “He did really well in keeping the volleys going.”

She said the team is looking forward to districts on Wednesday (today), and hopes to keep making improvements until then and during the matches.