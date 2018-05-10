Community notebook

Mystery Book Club meets Thursday

The Mystery Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Independence Public Library. This month’s selection is “Before She Dies,” by Steven Havill. Copies are available for checkout at the library.

Also at the library this week, family story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays for children in first grade and older.

Ham amateur radio is cool again

Free amateur radio classes will be offered at the Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., in the city council chambers.

The first class is Saturday from 8:20 to 11:20 a.m. Other classes are May 19 and 26, and June 2, 9 and 16.

Dean Sprague will run the class for amateur “Ham” radio, an old technology. But in every large-scale disaster, including 9/11, Katrina, the Boston Marathon, and other recent events, amateur radio volunteers formed a critical part of the emergency response effort.

The course is offered to Polk County residents to increase the number of licensed amateur radio operators in the area. It will show you how to pass the licensing exam.

There is no minimum age requirement. You don’t need equipment to take the class, and your first amateur radio may cost as little as $37.

RSVP or more information: Dean Sprague, dsprague@kvschool.org.

DIY flower baskets for mom

The Independence Downtown Association will host its second annual Create-Your-Own Flower Baskets, on time for Mother’s Day. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverview Park Plaza.

Both hanging baskets and flower pots will be available to fill with a variety of plant choices, “thrillers, fillers and spillers,” to allow you to create your own unique combination.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Independence Downtown Association and its projects, including beautification of downtown by providing flower baskets throughout Main Street, and the upcoming Hop and Heritage block party.

Baskets may be purchased in advance for $25.

Master Gardener annual plant sale

The Polk County Master Gardeners will host their 28th annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center.

More than 15,000 plants, including vegetables, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, and herbs, will be available. The Country Store also will be open with fun garden items for purchase. At the sale, people may attend demonstrations and plant clinics.

All proceeds go toward Polk County Master Gardener projects, including the Inspiration Garden in Independence, the Brunk House on Highway 22, and Youth Garden in Dallas.

Paper cutouts for Saturday art

The Ash Creek Arts Center will host its Second Saturday free family art class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 311 S. Monmouth St., in Independence.

Participants will each make two or three Matisse-inspired cut paper collages using brightly colored abstracted shapes.

For more information: ashcreekarts.org.

Defensive driving at senior center

The AARP defensive driving class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.

The class is designed to help people sharpen their driving skills and become a more confident driver. Taking this class can reduce insurance rates with some providers. Cost is $15 for AARP members, or $20 for non-members.

For more information or to RSVP: 503-838-5678.

Dallas FFA Mother’s Day sale

The Dallas FFA will host a Mother’s Day Plant Sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Dallas High School.

Bedding plants, vegetable starts, hanging baskets and more will be available for sale to the public, with prices ranging from $1 for up to $25 for hanging baskets. Hours are Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Dallas FFA.

Mother’s Day bingo at senior center

The Monmouth Senior Center will host Mother’s Day bingo starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (today). Games will run until prizes run out.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Kirkpatrick at library Friday

The Dallas Public Library will host bestselling author and motivational speaker Jane Kirkpatrick at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 Jefferson St.

The theme of her presentation will be “hardiness and hope.”

Reviewers and readers alike acclaim Jane’s work as unique in a world of storytellers.

Jane has 26 novels and five nonfiction titles to her credit. Her latest novel is “All She Left Behind.”

Creating stories from the lives of actual historical women or events, Jane’s focus is on telling stories that inspire.

Jane lives with her husband Jerry and two dogs in Central Oregon. Her works have sold over a million copies, been translated into foreign languages, and won literary awards such as the Wrangler, WILLA Literary, as well as being New York Times bestsellers.

A mental health professional, she is a lively presenter who has spoken about the power of story throughout the world. Her books will be available for purchase, and she will be signing books after her talk.

This is a free event made possible by funds from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library. For more information: 503-623-2633.

France dance recital on Tuesday

The Polk County France School of Dance semi-annual dance performance will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE LaCreole Drive, in Dallas.

Admission to the show is $3 per person and per dancer. All food proceeds will benefit the Dallas Food Bank. The December 2017 performance collected $605.

Students ages 4 through teenagers will perform tap, ballet, jazz and hip-hop.

New classes begin June 5.

For more information: 503-390-3481, or fsodance.com.