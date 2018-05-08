Dallas Roundups

Lady Dragons tennis find success

Girls Tennis: The Dragons had a successful week on the road, nabbing two wins, 7-2, and 7-2, against South Albany and Lebanon, respectively, on May 1 and Thursday, putting them at 11-4 for league as they head into districts next week.

On May 1, the singles matches recorded three straight wins and a loss, Jasmine Contreras defeated by her opponent, 7-6, 2-6, 0-6.

In the doubles matches, No. 1, 2, 4 and 5 also logged victories against their opponents. Bekah Rocak and Maddie Kennedy lost in a three-set match, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

On Thursday, Kinzi Boer and Leanne Sleeper defeated their opponents in the singles matches, and all five of the doubles matches recorded wins as well.

According to head coach Jordan Sollman, being 11-4 in league is the most team wins in a long time.

“Dallas is primed to work hard this week to go into districts strong next week,” Sollman said.

Boys Golf: The Dragons took ninth place overall in regionals on May 1 and May 2 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

Results are as follows: Adam Nicholson: 86, Tristan White: 93, Xavier White: 94, Colton Hiebert: 107, Josh Williams: 110

Girls Golf: Monday, the girls competed in their first day of regionals at Trysting Tree in Corvallis. Tuesday, they finished the league tournament after press time.

Boys and girls Track and Field: The team nabbed a first-place victory on Wednesday at Lebanon High School, the boys team bringing in 72 points and the girls snagging 73.

Malaki Connella took first-place finishes for the 100- and 200-meter runs, clocking in at 11.32 and 22.77, respectively.

In the boys 1,500 meters, Ryan Jones clinched first place by six seconds faster than his opponent, crossing the finish line at 4:53.34.

For the field events, Cameron Mance and Alex Lavier both set personal records in the javelin, throwing 125-11 and 121-02, respectively, and coming up in fifth and sixth place.

Evan Courtney flew 19-11.50 in the long jump for a first-place victory, and James Fennel landed with a PR in fourth, sailing 19-02.50.

In the girl’s 200, Callista Kiner took first place with a PR, with a time of 28.37.

Carlie Sherman and Raelyn Martinelli took one-two in the 100 hurdles, Martinelli setting a PR with 18.01 and 18.11, respectively.

In the discus, Ellie Osborne heaved a 91-11, landing in first place, with Annalisa Kakacek coming in behind her for second place, hurling 83-02.

Wednesday (today) they travel to Lebanon to start the first day of 5A-2 Mid-Willamette Conference Championships.