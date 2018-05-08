Dragons head to districts

DALLAS — The last week of the regular tennis season panned out well for the Dragons, defeating both teams and setting themselves up for a good position as they prepare for districts next week.

May 1 was a battle against South Albany, but Dallas took the match 6-3.

Sergio Saez claimed the only victory in the singles matches, coming back from a set and 4-2 down in the second. All five of the doubles teams also took home triumphs for the afternoon.

Ryan Bible and Jacob Gillette nabbed a win in three sets: 6-2, 4-6, and 6-3.

Thursday, the boys logged another 6-3 win, this time against the Lebanon Warriors.

Sergio Saez, Caleb Jones, Hyrum Johnson, and Jackson Bouchard came out with straight set conquests at the singles positions.

“Great match as a team today,” head coach Caleb Gillette said. “Everyone competed well.”

Bibler and Jacob Gillette took another win for the day, rallying hard against a strong opponent, defeating them, 6-3, 6-1. Senior Bryce Jordan, who won a match and lost another one on Thursday, said he is looking forward to districts next week.

“At the beginning of the year, I wouldn’t have been on the district team so I’ve gotten a lot better over the year. So it’s good, a good feeling,” he said.

Jordan compared tennis to wrestling, the other sport he has competed in for the Dragons, saying how different they were, and how frustrating that difference can be.

“I was butting heads with one of my coaches,” he said, “because I wasn’t content with where I was at, and she said ‘you gotta be OK with where you’re at and then work on where you’re at.’ It was one thing I had to get over this year — because in wrestling, you can say, ‘I’m not content,’ and you can still get better.”

Will Borja and Eli Koontz both took a hit in the No. 2 doubles Thursday, playing against a tough opponent, losing 6-1, 6-2.



“I think, honestly, the first set was a pretty close one,” Borja said. “We had them at either deuce or 30-40 for a lot of the points, and we just lost some crucial points, and from there our heads kind of just dropped. So, second set was mainly — must trying to pick it up and continue on, get over those mistakes.”

Both he and Koontz are going to districts, and they said they were both very excited.

Playoffs begin Wednesday (today) at Timberhill Racket Club in Corvallis.