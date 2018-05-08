Dragons nab another win

DALLAS — With two strikeouts from Kaelynn Simmons on the mound in the top of the first, the Dragons (17-0, Mid-Willamette Conference, 23-0) took no time in taking the game from the No. 3 Corvallis Spartans (12-5, 17-7), winning the contest easily, 10-0, with 13 hits total.

This game marks the 20th game overall the Dragons have won, setting themselves up to be in a good position as post-season rolls just around the corner.

“I thought (the game) went really well,” Maddie Friesen said. “I think we brought the hits together when we needed to, and our defense was there, definitely, tonight.”

The Dragons knocked out two runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Simmons slamming a double down center field.

In the second, Simmons was all focus, striking out three Spartans in a row.

The scoring stayed low until Lauren Wallace belted out a grand slam in the fifth, bringing in three RBIs and crossing the plate to a swarm of Dragons cheering her on.

Emma Classen went two-for-two, with a walk and hit by pitch.

Defensively, she was three-for-four nad had tw RBIs.Offensively, Simmons struck out seven and only allowed one hit.

“You know, I can’t stress enough how much I talk about coming out and playing our game every game,” head coach Brandi Jackson said. “It was close there until the fifth; we talk about coming in with timely hits, with runners on scoring position, and we did that today. I was impressed.”

Three more games and the girls will close out their regular season, where they look to compete in districts.

“I think we’re ready for it,” Friesen said.

The girls will face harder competition in districts, but they know what to expect from last year’s playoffs, losing their only game in the finals against Marist Catholic.

“I think the girls are playing really well right now,” Jackson said. “We can only hope to continue doing what we’re doing and taking care of ourselves, and hopefully the rest plays out for itself.”

Tuesday, they play a final rivalry match against the Panthers after press time.

Softball: Another week brought three more wins for the Dragons (17-0, Mid-Willamette Conference, 23-0) as they inch closer to playoffs.

On May 1, they dominated Crescent Valley (0-15, MWC, 4-16) 13-1, with 16 total hits for the game.

Kaelynn Simmons was three-for-four, and had three RBIs; Lauren Wallace went four-for-four; and Zoe Whitlow was two-for-two with two RBIs.

Madilyn Loughary secured the win on the mound with seven strikeouts.

After their victory on May 2 against Corvallis (12-5, MWC, 17-7), the girls traveled to Silverton and defeated the Foxes (5-10, MWC, 6-10) with a wide gap, 16-4, with 24 hits total.

Wallace belted out a home run and was two-for-three. Jordan Dippel went five-for-five, knocked out three doubles and had three RBIs. Emily May also smacked a double, and was four-for-four.

On the defensive side, Simmons pitched three innings, striking out seven, with only one allowed hit; Maddie Doig pitched the last two innings.

“Overall, I was very pleased with the way we swung the bats this week,” head coach Brandi Jackson said. “We did a much better job of executing with runners in scoring position.”