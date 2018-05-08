Falls City Roundups

SHERIDAN — For their final meet before districts, the boys track and field team took eighth place, scoring 34 points, and the girls landed in seventh, with 34.5 points, on Thursday at Sheridan High School.

In the field events, Noah Sickles nabbed fifth in the shot put, launching a 34-06, and Dylan Hendrickson set a personal record in the same event, heaving 33-01 across the pit.

Austin Burgess took first place in the long jump, flying 17-10, and snagged third place in the triple jump, scoring 34-05. On the girls side, Natalie Batie took fourth place with a PR in the 100 hurdles, crossing the line at 19.15.

Amara Houghtaling, Natalie Batie, Brittany Potts, and Madelyn Hendrickson placed third in the 4x100 relay, securing their spot with 54.57.

In the javelin, Hendrickson speared a PR for fifth place, lancing 90-00.

Potts found herself in fourth place in the high jump, with a leap of 4-08, and Hendrickson grabbed third place in the long jump, landing at 14-01.

And in the triple jump, Jamie Shaw took second for the highest placing on the girls side of the day, sailing 29-00.

Friday, the team heads for day one of 1A-1 Casco/Valley 10 District Championships.