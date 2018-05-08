Man, family, thank crews

DALLAS — March 27 is a date Dallas resident Mike Bachwansky won’t forget. It’s like a second birthday now.

That was day he called 911 while suffering from chest pain. A Dallas Fire & EMS ambulance arrived and determined he was having a heart attack and began loading him up to take him to the hospital.

Bachwansky went into cardiac arrest in his driveway, which required Paramedic Lt. Michael Laatsch and paramedic Alex Lorenz, to call for backup as they provided life support.

Southwest Polk Rural Fire District volunteers arrived to drive the ambulance to Salem Hospital while Laatsch and Lorenz used a defibrillator several times to revive Bachwansky.

They brought him back on the way to the hospital.

On May 2, Bachwansky and his wife, Deborah Bachwansky, attended Dallas’ board meeting in Dallas for a lifesaving presentation for Laatsch, Lorenz, and firefighter/EMT Zach Leigh and firefighter/paramedic Austin Champ.

The crew was glad to see Mike in much better shape than the last time they saw him.

“Do remember how many times you were shocked? Did they tell you?” asked Dallas Fire & EMS Deputy Fire Chief Todd Brumfield during the presentation. “Eight times. We almost had to get new batteries.”

Bachwansky doesn’t remember much of what happened after Laatsch and Lorenz arrived, but he does recall one detail.

“I was gone. They took me out of the house. I don’t even remember getting in the ambulance,” he said. “They did wake me up with one of the shocks.”

He said that the feeling was painful, but he’s nonetheless grateful for their lifesaving skills. Four days after arriving at Salem Hospital he left well on his way to a full recovery.

“According to the cardiologist, it’s very unusual with as much CPR that they did not to have some neurological damage,” Deborah Bachwansky said, then added jokingly, “Like I was saying, he’s not any more damaged than before.”

Laatsch said calls like Mike’s happen all the time but having an outcome like this is uncommon.

“A call where we are able to start the heart again and have someone walk out of the hospital with no effects prior to when they went in. That’s very rare,” he said.

“I’ve been doing this for about five years and this is my first one,” Lorenz added.

The couple gave the department a donation on May 2 in thanks for saving Mike’s life – and said they wouldn’t be strangers after what happened.

“We always have coffee brewing, so whatever you want to knock on that door, regardless of the crew, come in and grab some coffee,” Laatsch said.

Bachwansky, who formerly worked in health care, said he understands how fortunate he is.

“Big thanks to all of you. I’m glad you got to see me vertical. I worked as an X-ray tech, so I know that not all outcomes are happy ones,” Mike Bachwansky said. “You guys do a lot of work and my being here proves it.”

Bachwansky’s cardiac arrest survival was the second in the month of March for local emergency crews. On March 4, Dallas resident Virginia English suffered a cardiac arrest while attending church.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 and assisted English until Dallas Police Sgt. Joshua Calef and officer Jordan Schrock arrived. The officers used an automated external defibrillator and CPR to revive English.

Soon EMS and firefighters arrived, and after two defibrillator shocks, English regained her pulse and blood pressure.

On April 4, Calef, Schrock, Paramedic Brian Jones, Paramedic Lt. Frank Ehrmantraut, Paramedic Anahi Barragan, EMT Taylor Brown, Deputy Chief Eriks Gabliks, Captain Mark Northrup, Engineer Kevin Parnell, Engineer Joe Koubek, Engineer Carl Parker, Firefighter Kyle Bartz and Chaplain Ted Gibson were recognized with letters of commendation.