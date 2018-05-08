Sports Schedule

Wednesday, May 9
Baseball: WOU at Ellensburg, Washington, GNAC Championships, TBA
Boys Baseball: Lebanon and Central Linn at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.
Thursday, May 10
Baseball: WOU at Ellensburg, Washington, GNAC Championships TBA
Boys Baseball: Perrydale at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: NCAA DII West Region, TBA
Boys Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhil Racket Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.
Friday, May 11
Baseball: WOU at Ellensburg, Washington, GNAC Championships, TBA
Boys Baseball: Lebanon and Central Linn at Central, 4:30 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Perrydale at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: NCAA DII West Region, TBA
Girls Softball: Central at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field: WOU at Monmouth, GNAC Championships, all day
Boys Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.
Saturday, May 12
Softball: NCAA DII West Region, TBA
Track and Field: WOU at Monmouth, GNAC Championships, all day
Monday, May 14
Boys Baseball: Grant at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 15
Boys Baseball: Perrydale at Regis, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Softball: Central at McNary, 4:30 p.m.
-Schedule subject to change
Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commenting has been disabled for this item.