Sports Schedule

Wednesday, May 9

Baseball: WOU at Ellensburg, Washington, GNAC Championships, TBA

Boys Baseball: Lebanon and Central Linn at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Corvallis at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Thursday, May 10

Baseball: WOU at Ellensburg, Washington, GNAC Championships TBA

Boys Baseball: Perrydale at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: NCAA DII West Region, TBA

Boys Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhil Racket Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Friday, May 11

Baseball: WOU at Ellensburg, Washington, GNAC Championships, TBA

Boys Baseball: Lebanon and Central Linn at Central, 4:30 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Perrydale at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: NCAA DII West Region, TBA

Girls Softball: Central at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field: WOU at Monmouth, GNAC Championships, all day

Boys Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 1 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Central, Dallas at Timberhill Racket Club, Corvallis, 8 a.m.

Saturday, May 12

Softball: NCAA DII West Region, TBA

Track and Field: WOU at Monmouth, GNAC Championships, all day

Monday, May 14

Boys Baseball: Grant at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15

Boys Baseball: Perrydale at Regis, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball: Central at McNary, 4:30 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change