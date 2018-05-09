Vote yes to save your courthouse

The most iconic piece of architecture in Polk County needs our help. Our stately Courthouse, built in 1899 by local labor, is in dire need of critical renovations.

At an affordable average cost of $25/year per household, a successful yes vote will fund ADA repairs ensuring state of the art accessibility to all citizens and many other critical improvements.

Occasionally, we are called upon to do our part for the benefit of the common good. Together we can preserve a piece of history we all share and ensure it will be enjoyed by all for many years to come.

Jeremy Gordon

Dallas