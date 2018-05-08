WOU ROUNDUP

WOU Academics: Friday, seven Wolves were named to the Academic All-GNAC list.

Cody Dykstra, Criminal justice, Sr. 3.52 GPA; Craig Grubbe, Business, Sr. 3.43 GPA; Jay Leverett, Business, Sr. 3.73 GPA; Cam Nowack, Business, Jr. 3.4 GPA; Nick Parr, Business, So. 3.5 GPA; Alex Roth, Biology, So. 3.35 GPA; Cam Walker, Education, Jr. 3.69 GPA.



CHS Girls Tennis: The Panthers suffered losses for their last two matches of the regular season, competing against Silverton and Corvallis, losing 8-0 in both.

Wednesday (today) they travel to Corvallis for day one of districts at Timberhill Racket Club.



Boys Golf: Last week at regionals, Andrew Love qualified for state, setting personal best rounds of 82 on Tuesday and 79 on Wednesday, finishing 10th in the tournament and making the All-Region team. He is set to participate at the state championships on Monday and Tuesday.

Boys and Girl Track and Field: May 2, the boys and girls track team took first and second against the Foxes respectively.

Robert Deleon clinched first place with a personal record in the 100-meters, clocking in at 11.37. Isaac Burgett crossed the finish line with a PR in first place for the 400 at 50.50. In the 1,500, Johnathon Brown PR’d with a first-place triumph, crossing the line at 4:10.49. Josiah Jones took fifth in the pole vault, flying into a PR at 7-06. On the girls team, Diana Nye took first in the 3,000, with a time of 12.43.42.

Naomi Vega, Samantha Londigan, Ana Becerra, and Bethanie Altamirano flew around the track in the 4x400 for a first-place finish at 4.29.42. In the javelin, Lynzee Bradley speared a PR at 67-07.