Nevada man dies in crash on Hwy 223

DALLAS -- On Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 223 near Dallas.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Shawn Berry, 43, of Nevada, was travelling eastbound on Highway 223 when a 2017 Toyota Sienna Van operated by Kathleen Teal, 67, of Dallas, entered Highway 223 from a private driveway in the motorcycle's path. Berry suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 223 was closed in both direction for four hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff Office, City of Dallas Fire & EMS, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.