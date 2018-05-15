Community Cleanup Saturday

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The annual Community Cleanup for Monmouth and Independence will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in Riverview Park and throughout the towns.

This year’s cleanup is sponsored by the city of Independence, organized in part by Western Oregon University students as part of a class project in communication and event planning.

Proof of address may be required at the entrance gate. The cost for dropping off debris will be $10 per vehicle, $20 with vehicle loaded and small trailer, $20 for large trailer.

Volunteers are needed for on-site assistance, community projects such as parks restoration, riverbank clean up and graffiti removal, along with beautification of parks, schools, downtown areas and roadways.

Umpqua Bank will be on site to provide confidential shredding services. Les Schwab will be on site to collect tires — limited to four unmounted light wheel passenger tires. Debris and items for disposal may not include hazardous materials, commercial business waste, excessively co-mingled loads, or loads exceeding 7 feet in height.

Independence residents needing pickup assistance may call: 503-838-1214 by Friday. Monmouth residents needing assistance: 503-838-2173 by Friday.