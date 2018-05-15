Community notebook

Fill The Bus

Join the Central School District Transportation Department for its annual “Fill the Bus” fundraiser on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BiMart.

The fundraiser is for non-perishable food donations that will go to the Ella Curran Food Bank — a food pantry dedicated to providing food for people in need living in or near Independence and Monmouth. The Ella Curran Food Bank is a nonprofit organization run by volunteers.

New knitting class in Monmouth

Pat Ohlsen will offer a new knitting class for beginners at the Monmouth Senior Center at 10 a.m. on Thursdays.

If you’ve never knitted before, or haven’t in a long time, this is a great class to learn or re-learn.

Knitting can be good for arthritic hands. You will learn two basic stitches and follow a written pattern to make a sampler scarf. Classes will be about two hours each Thursday.

Bring a pair of size 9 or 10 needles, and a pen or pencil and paper to track counting.

Ohlsen will provide yarn on a first-come, first-served basis, or bring your own 4-ply yarn. Cost for the class is $5, which will go to the senior center’s scholarship fund.

Teen FanArt Contest

The Dallas Public Library will host an art contest for teenagers.

Local teens can submit original artwork to be displayed on the Library Art Wall. Each contestant may submit up to three entries. The work should represent the artist’s interpretation of a work of fiction. Submissions will be accepted until May 25.

Art art may also be showcased on the library’s website, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.

Entry forms and more information are available at the library.

Also at the Dallas library, a teen movie night will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, featuring a recently released space action adventure rated PG-13, for ages 12 to 18 only. Kids will get a movie night on May 25 at 5:30 p.m., featuring a fun mystery quest of an adorable bear, rated PG.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

New Horizons to perform Monday

The Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra will offer a free concert to the public at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., on Monday evening at 6:30.

The orchestra is calling this its “Spring Appreciation Concert” to the senior center.

Formed five years ago, the Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra is a community orchestra for people of all ages and skill levels. It is conducted by Alexandra Greenwell and rehearses on Monday evenings at the Monmouth Senior Center.

The orchestra is open to players of all levels. For more information: Paul Doellinger, 403-838-4884.

Coffee, conversation on Monday

Veterans are welcome to join Jim Allgood and the Women’s Auxiliary for coffee and conversation at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.

Veterans are encouraged to share with other veterans. Doughnuts and coffee are provided.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Mid-Co wants to ‘stuff the bus’

Come out to the Dallas Rite Aid, 178 W Ellendale Ave, on Saturday to dunk a bus driver for a good cause. Dallas School District transportation company Mid-Columbia Bus will hold a “stuff the bus” event to benefit the Dallas Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two cans of food buys you an opportunity to dunk a driver in the dunk tank.

For more information: 503-623-7245.