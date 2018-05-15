DDA moves up in Oregon Main Street

SALEM — Oregon Main Street has accepted the Dallas Downtown Association at the Transforming Downtown level of Oregon Main Street. Communities participating at this level have a high degree of commitment to using the Main Street Approach as a model for downtown revitalization efforts.

The Main Street Approach is a comprehensive downtown revitalization program that uses historic preservation as one of its tools. It is a practical program that helps a community build on the district’s unique assets.

“The Dallas Downtown Association is excited to move into the Transforming Downtown Level of Oregon Main Street,” said Norah Owings, DDA program manager. “Although we are a young organization, we have already cemented our place in the community with fun events such as our Downtown Murder Mystery, Holiday Bazaar, and Art and Wine Walk. By becoming a Transforming Downtown Main Street, we will have the opportunity to expand our programs and events to make downtown Dallas a destination.”

Over the past few years, Oregon Main Street has seen an increased interest in building a comprehensive downtown revitalization effort using the Main Street model and a renewed awareness of the link between local heritage and sustainable economic development across the state.

The primary emphasis of the Transforming Downtown level is to provide technical assistance to program’s in their formative years. Acceptance into this level allows communities to participate in training, community assessments, technical assistance, the Oregon Main Street network, and receive local capacity building support. There isn’t a fee to participate in the Oregon Main Street network.