Juliette’s House receives Ford grant

ROSEBURG — Juliette’s House Child Abuse Intervention Center has received a $108,534 two-year “Protect Our Children” grant from The Ford Family Foundation for “Stewards of Children” child abuse prevention education for adults.

The training is designed to “educate adults on how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.” To learn more about “Stewards of Children” and how individuals or organizations can enroll in this free community training, contact Juliette’s House.

The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. The Foundation is located in Roseburg, with a scholarship office in Eugene.

Juliette’s House performs medical and forensic assessments of children ages 0-18 referred by child protective services and law enforcement when child abuse is suspected. Juliette’s House brings agencies and personnel to the child in a home-like, child-focused setting to lessen trauma to the child and make the process less frightening and more successful for the child and family. All services at Juliette’s House are provided free of charge.

For more information: francine@julietteshouse.org.