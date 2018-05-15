MAK Grills takes home prize in sauce

DALLAS — MAK Grills’ Whiskey Grillin’ Sauce placed second in the mild tomato category at the 2018 American Royal Sauce Contest, the largest sauce contest on the planet. There were a total of 134 entries in the mild tomato category.

Overall, out of 388 different barbecue sauces, the Whiskey Grillin’ Sauce finished 12th.

Also in the mild tomato category, MAK Grills’ Honey Stinger came in 33rd, Honey Bourbon placed 56th, and Smokin’ Hickory placed 76.

In the specialty category, the Rum Grillin’ Sauce placed 39th out of a field of 84 sauces entered.