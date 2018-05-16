Salem man sentenced for crimes in Dallas

DALLAS – Brandon Patrick Grimes, of Salem, has been sentenced to serve 45 months in prison for several incidents in the Dallas area between 2016 and 2017 involving the fraudulent rental of a home, theft of tires from two local businesses, and tampering with a witness.

Grimes, 42, was found guilty by a jury of identity theft and sentenced by Polk County Circuit Judge Monte Campbell to a total of 25 months in prison for a scheme in which Grimes attempted to rent a home he did not own to a couple after posting a fraudulent ad on the internet.

Grimes subsequently pled guilty to five counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft, for two cases in which he stole tires from the Dallas Les Schwab and Walmart stores. Judge Campbell sentenced Grimes to a total of 20 consecutive months in prison on those matters and to 10 months concurrently in the Polk County Jail for tampering with a witness.

Grimes will be on post-prison supervision for a total of 24 months and be required to pay full restitution to the victims of his crimes.

The case was investigated by the Dallas Police Department and prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.