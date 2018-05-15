School District approves budget

DALLAS — The Dallas Budget Committee approved the Dallas School District’s 2018-19 budget on Monday night.

The approved budget has a general fund of approximately $33.6 million and a total budget of about $48.2 million.

The proposal included cutting six days and several positions to balance the budget.

The committee made two recommendations with its approval:

The district replace a cut agricultural teacher at the high school as soon as possible, and, if more revenue than anticipated comes in, that the district would restore one or more of its six days cut from the 2018-19 school year.

“The committee understands that there was a reduction in staff at the high school in a target program for career and technical education, and that was due to budgetary constraints,” said committee member Jerry Boudreaux. “It was voluntary on the part of the teacher. It is our intent to maintain the growth in those programs as soon as we can.”



The Dallas School Board will hold a public hearing on the budget on June 11.