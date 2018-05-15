Sons of Union Veterans topic of museum

RICKREALL — Local Civil War re-enactor Mark Stevens, from Company B of the 71st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry will discuss the history of The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War with personal stories about some of these Civil War heroes.

The presentation will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Polk County Museum, 560 S. Pacific Highway, next to the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Light refreshments will be available.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of heroes who fought and worked to save the Union. Organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954, members are the legal successors of the Grand Army of the Republic. Membership in the veterans organization is restricted to descendants of those who had served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Revenue Cutter Service during the Civil War.