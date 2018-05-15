Sports briefs

Jordan receives wrestling award

Last week, the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced the 2018 NWCA Scholastic Head Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year for the state of Oregon.

Rick Jordan, assistant coach for Dallas High School, was nominated and awarded the 2018 Oregon NWCA Assistant Coach of the Year award for all of his hard work and dedication to the Dragons wrestling team.

Jordan also has a son, Bryce, who is finishing up his senior year at DHS and will wrestle next year for Doan University in Crete, Nebraska.

Two Wolves named to all-region team

Ryanne Huffman and Tyler Creach were both named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association West All-Region team, after a successful softball season.

Huffman was selected to the first team as a second baseman, and Creach made the second team as an outfielder.

Creach ended her freshman year No. 4 in GNAC, with a .409 batting average. Throughout the season, she acquired 72 hits and 42 runs scored, a second-place tie in GNAC.

Huffman finished her junior year No. 5 in GNAC, and has a batting average of .397. She also ranks in the GNAC’s top 10 for stolen bases and on-base percentages.

This year’s All-Region team is comprised of 207 athletes from 120 different programs.

All honors are now eligible to be selected for the 2018 NFCA Division-II All-American team, which will be announced May 23 at the NCAA Division II National Championship Banquet in Salem, Virginia.

Santiam Christian qualifies for state over the weekend

Friday and Saturday, Santiam Christian school competed in the 3A West Valley League District Track and Field meet, hosted by Dayton High School, with 12 of their athletes finishing first or second place in 16 different events, and qualifying for state next weekend.

Five of these District Champions are from Polk County. They are the following:

On the girl’s team, Amanda Preston, Independence, first place in the 4x100 relay, first place in the 4x400 relay, second place in the 300-meters hurdles, and third place in the 100 hurdles.

Rebeka Preston, Independence, first place in the Triple Jump, first place in the 4x100 relay, first place in the 4x400 relay

Audrey Miller, West Salem, first place in the 400, first place in the 4x400 relay, and fourth place in the Long Jump

Ainsley Beam, Monmouth, first place in the 3000, second place in the 1500.

The girls team ended the weekend as the West Valley League District Champion Team.

On the boys team, Zach Watson of Dallas took first place in the 800-meters race.