Talmadge students win Holocaust art contest

INDEPENDENCE — What does it mean to be a bystander, a victim, a victimizer?

Those were the questions Talmadge Middle School eighth-graders Jillian McBeth, Jocelyn Dunmire and Kaleb McArthur sought to answer with their entries in the 2018 Sala Kryszek Art & Writing Competition.

The contest is put on every year through the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, and is open to middle school and high school students in the Northwest. It asks students to submit writing or art responding to a prompt that is based on Sala Kryszek’s life.

“She was a Holocaust survivor and she has since passed, but her sons and grandchildren carry this on,” said Talmadge eighth-grade language arts teacher Marcella Stepp.

Jillian, Jocelyn and Kaleb each decided to create multimedia art for the contest – and swept the middle-school art category.

“It’s the Northwest, not just Oregon. That means these kids placing the way they did all from our school, it’s pretty significant,” Stepp said. “We’re up against a lot of private schools in Portland. The bigger school districts, so let’s just say I did the happy teacher dance.”

Kryszek was born in Warta, Poland, which became subject to anti-Semitic laws after the German invasion in 1939. She was among 40,000 people deported to Lodz Ghetto. Between 1941 and 1942, hundreds of thousands were deported to killing camps, concentration camps or forced labor camps.

Contestants were asked to consider the anti-Semitic laws and the history of deportation in their pieces, examining the roles of authority, victim and bystander.

Jillian, who took the grand prize, wanted to represent multiple views with her art and poem accompanying it. The centerpiece is a pile of ash with objects uch as suitcases, shoes, and glasses, that represented what the victims lost.

She also attached meaning to the ash.

“The ash basically was the bystanders,” she said. “I wanted it to represent the bystanders in that they chose to be here and sit like a pile of ash.”

As the grand prize winner, Jillian will visit Washington, D.C., with Stepp and her parents in June.

Jocelyn, who took second, chose to explore the perspective of a German soldier.

“I did mine on is what a soldier would have felt through all this, like what he was being told to do this whole time and what he realized he was doing maybe later down the line,” Jocelyn said.

She also included a poem illustrating the soldiers journey from thinking he’s defending his country to realizing he was part of something horrific.

“It’s about how you should always be second-guessing yourself and really doing a lot of self-evaluating,” she said.

Erin Dunmire, Jocelyn’s mother, said she was proud that her daughter was willing to participate in the contest.

“I’m proud of her ability to think outside her 13 years. I know what’s in her, but it’s exciting to have her share it with the world,” Dunmire said.

Third-place winner Kaleb centered his piece around a portrait of Hitler and what he believed was going through the dictator’s mind.

He replaced Hitler’s body and facial features with photos from the war inside the camps during the Holocaust.

“I got a picture of the pile of glasses because to me the glasses picture stood out the most to me because they were also making people work. So, how is a blind man supposed to work?” Kaleb said. “Then I captured a picture of this line of boys that were about my age, 14 and younger. That image, it was so horrible to even imagine them putting the kids to work, to do that kind of work.”

He also included images of crematoriums, a classroom segregated into “Pure blood” and “Jews only,” and a line of people waiting for a train to Auschwitz.

Kaleb’s mother, Suzie McArthur, said she discovered that her son asked many of the same questions about the Holocaust and World War II that she did at his age.

“He’s going through a lot of same thought processes that I went through, but without us communicating that to one another,” McArthur said. “I’m very, very proud of what he’s accomplished.”

Stepp said all three were thorough in their examinations of different perspectives.

“They worked extremely hard to really reflect the prompt, and I think that’s why they did so well in the contest,” Stepp said. “They really looked at all the different roles people had in the Holocaust and also what we learned in our Holocaust unit in the eighth-grade.”

The young artists all said learning about the Holocaust in class and immersing themselves in the art projects made them want to be more mindful of how they treat others.

“It was really hard to watch this kind of treatment that these people endured, and why, and how,” Jillian said. “I felt like it that changed a lot of us in a way to have more empathy toward other people and to use small acts of kindness and not bring each other down.”

For more on how Jillian, Jocelyn and Kaleb created their pieces, see www.polkio.com.