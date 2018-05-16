Wolves win 2018 GNAC championship

ELLENSBURG, WASHINGTON — The Wolves baseball team nabbed in a triumph in the opener of the GNAC Championships on Wednesday in Ellensburg, Washington, against Central Washington, taking the contest by a lone point, 4-3.

The winning point came in the bottom of the ninth when Griffey Halle smacked the ball over the fence for a home run, making this his fifth roundtripper of the season.

Thursday, the Wolves kept up their energy to pull off another win against Montana State University Billings, winning with a wide gap, 14-8.

The game opened with two scores in the bottom of the first from the Wolves, only to have the Yellow Jackets take the lead in the second and third stanzas, leading 4-2.

But not for long.

Connor McCord took the lead in the fourth and belted out a three-run blast to right field, and in the fifth and sixth innings, the men continued to widen the gap.

Bringing in five RBI, McCord had four hits and three runs scored.

Nyles Nygaard was three-for-five and Hunter Johnson went three-for-three with two RBI.

Friday, the Wolves fell to Montana State University Billings, 6-4, but later that afternoon, the men came back with 13 hits and seven walks, winning the contest 8-4 and claiming the 2018 GNAC Championship title.

Jacob Martinez was named the tournament’s most valuable player after finishing the series by going nine-for-16 with two RBI, and .750 on-base percentage.

The Wolves started off their final game of the season with five runs in the first inning, with Jared McDonald laced a two RBI single down the right base line.

This is the Wolves’ fourth championship win in the last six season.