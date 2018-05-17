Structure fire on East Ellendale claims Dallas home Wednesday night Home a total loss, but no one was hurt in the blaze

DALLAS – A home was destroyed in a structure fire Wednesday night, but all occupants – including the family's dog – got out safely.

At 9:39 p.m. fire crews from Dallas Fire & EMS and Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of East Ellendale Avenue in Dallas.

The mobile home was fully involved by the time crews arrived on the scene, but the owners, an elderly woman and her son, had escaped.

“He picked her up and carried her out of the house,” said April Welsh, Dallas Fire spokeswoman.

Neighbors also came over to help them get out of the home, she said.

Firefighters gained control of the fire about 45 minutes after arriving. A water tender was required as there are no fire hydrants in the area, Welsh said.

“We faced a few challenges with this fire due to the limited access and the high fuel content,” she said. “The house was fully involved when we arrived, and it took about 45 minutes to completely extinguish the fire.”

The owners’ dog, Chago, disappeared during the fire, but was found in good condition later, Welsh said.

While on scene Wednesday night, Welsh said that the fire may have originated in the kitchen. The home is a total loss.

East Ellendale between LaCreole and Fir Villa was closed briefly Wednesday due to the fire.

Approximately 30 fire personnel responded to the call. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department and Pacific Power assisted fire crews.

No injuries were reported.