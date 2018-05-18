Independence man sentenced on drug charges More than 350 grams of methamphetamine and heroin were sold

DALLAS -- Sean Thomas Kirk, 33, of Independence will serve more than nine years in prison after being convicted of selling more than 350 grams of methamphetamine and heroin in the Dallas and Independence areas during 2017.

Polk County Circuit Judge Monte Campbell sentenced Kirk to 114 months based on his pleading guilty to six separate charges of distribution of a controlled substance. The majority of sales were for amounts classified as “super-substantial” quantities under Oregon law, which carry higher penalties.

Kirk was the focus of an enforcement operation led by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT), and supported by the Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney.

