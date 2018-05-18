Indy man sentenced to 9.5 years in prison

DALLAS - Sean Thomas Kirk, 33, has been sentenced to serve a total of 114 months in prison for selling more than 350 grams of methamphetamine and heroine in the Dallas and Independence areas during 2017.

Kirk, of Independence, was sentenced by Polk County Circuit Judge Monte Campbell based on his pleading guilty to six separate charges of distribution of a controlled substance. The majority of sales were for amounts classified as “super-substantial” quantities under Oregon law, which carry higher penalties.

Kirk was the focus of an enforcement operation led by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT), and supported by the Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney.

