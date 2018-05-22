Two homes, one RV destroyed by fire in Dallas

DALLAS — A Dallas family is displaced after its home suffered heavy damage in a fire Sunday night.

At about 7:30 p.m., Dallas Fire & EMS responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of Southeast Stettler Street.

Approximately 30 fire personnel from Dallas Fire & EMS, SW Polk Fire District and Polk County Fire District No. 1 assisted in extinguishing the fire. Two rooms in the home sustained major damage and the rest of the house had heat and smoke damage.

A family of five — three adults and two children — and pets lived in the home. The Red Cross provided assistance to the family.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was an unattended candle.

Southwest Ash, Stettler and Mason streets were close for about two hours while firefighters battled the blaze.

Monday afternoon Dallas Fire and Southwest Polk Fire District responded to a fully involved recreational vehicle fire in the 12000 block of Clow Corner Road outside of Dallas.

Crews had the fire under control in 20 minutes, but the RV was a complete loss. A second RV located on the property also caught fire before firefighters arrived. It was extinguished with minimal damage. The lone occupant of the RV escaped safely, but told firefighters that her seven cats were inside. Crews rescued one cat, but the other six are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.

On May 16, another home was destroyed in structure fire, but all occupants — including the family dog — got out safely.

At 9:39 p.m. fire crews from Dallas Fire & EMS and Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of East Ellendale Avenue in Dallas.

The mobile home was fully involved by the time crews arrived on the scene, but the owners — an elderly woman and her son — had escaped.

“He picked her up and carried her out of the house,” said April Welsh, Dallas Fire spokeswoman.

Neighbors also came over to help them get out of the home, she said.

Firefighters gained control of the fire about 45 minutes after arriving. A water tender was required as there are no fire hydrants in the area, Welsh said.

“We faced a few challenges with this fire due to the limited access and the high fuel content,” she said. “The house was fully involved when we arrived, and it took about 45 minutes to completely extinguish the fire.”

The owners’ dog, Chago, disappeared during the fire, but was found in good condition later, Welsh said.

While on scene Wednesday night, Welsh said that the fire may have originated in the kitchen. The home is a total loss.

East Ellendale between LaCreole and Fir Villa was closed briefly Wednesday due to the fire.

Approximately 30 fire personnel responded to the call. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department and Pacific Power assisted fire crews. No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Fred Hertel said the last two weeks have been unusually hectic for Dallas’ department.

“We’ve had four fires in the last two weeks and we’ve had several days where we’ve had 18, 20 calls in a day,” he said. “We’ve been very busy, busier than normal and our volunteers have really stepped up to that calling.”