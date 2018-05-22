Ash Creek students learn about muskets, Mayflower

MONMOUTH — On May 15, the fields behind Ash Creek Elementary School transformed into a colonial-era battlefield, complete with muskets and marching.

The presentation, led by Dale Claussen, Shawn Beam and two other fifth-grade teachers, offered the students an idea of what it was like to live in the 1700s during wartime. Students were dressed up in period-appropriate clothing, and learned how to properly march and carry simulated muskets.

The teachers also dressed in colonial style, each carrying a loaded musket in his arm.

“Well, we’ve been studying colonial times and just trying to get used to what life was like in colonial times,” Claussen said, “and that included military service, yeah, but just the general technology things that we take for granted — everything needed more work. They were still incredibly inventive and creative people even though the technology wasn’t as easy. It took some discipline. Our culture is so individually oriented, we forget what it’s like to do what’s good for the whole group instead of the individual.”

At the end of the presentation, Claussen and Beam fired their muskets off into the trees. A spark of fire and plumes of smoke followed the bang.

Students pressed their fingers to their ears, exclaiming “oohs” and “aahs” when the muskets went off.

It was the highlight of the presentation for the students.

“We learned how to fire muskets, really,” said Ari Centoni. She was dressed in the way a young woman who lived in a colony would be: a simple dress and an apron, with a shawl covering her back.



“This is my mom’s dress,” Ari said, pointing to it, “and then I already had this apron from my friends.”

Rebecca Duluk said living in a colony would be different from how she lives now.

“Yeah, it would be kind of fun, but kinda not fun,” Rebecca said, “because you would have to work super, super hard and then, there’s the risk of other colonies attacking, but I also think it would be fun because you get to explore new things.”

Students also learned about events that happened prior to the Revolutionary War.

“We had to do a presentation to show what we researched and learned,” Grady Robbins said. He said his group learned about Benjamin Franklin, and Ari said she had to present about the Salem Witch Trials. Rebecca’s topic was the Mayflower.

The musket presentation was the interactive cherry on top to finish up their segment on colonial times.