The Central Education Association names Teachers of the Year

INDEPENDENCE — The Central Education Association named its elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year.

The CEA elementary Teacher of the Year for 2018 is Shawn Beam.

Beam teaches fifth grade at Ash Creek Elementary School. His colleagues rave about his dedication to his students.

One colleague said Beam supports the academic needs as well as the emotional needs of his students, according to a news release. Another colleague said Beam’s interactions with students “is impressive in that he treats them firmly and holds them to high standards, yet also shows a great deal of warmth and empathy. His students, in turn, are clearly engaged and happy to be at school.”

The CEA Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2018 is Dave Beatley.

Beatley teaches sixth grade science at Talmadge Middle School.

The other teachers at Talmadge had glowing reviews of Beatley as a colleague, a teacher and an asset at the school.

One of Beatley’s colleagues said he has high energy and enthusiasm.

Another teacher said Beatley “forms strong relationships with his students” and creates “a fun, yet rigorous learning environment.”

Beatley is a member of the Talmadge’s leadership team. He has written grants for classroom materials, developed new clubs for the after-school program and has mentored a student teacher.