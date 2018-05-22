Community notebook

Republic Services at Thursday market

Visit the Republic Services booth at the Polk County Bounty Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Academy Building lawn. Kids may plant a sunflower to take home. Plus, bring all your questions about the new recycling changes and find out about upcoming events.

Officer Indy to visit library

The Independence Public Library will host Officer Indy Day on May 30 at 4 p.m. Meet Independence police officers and learn more about what they do.

Also at the library, family story time is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. It includes an hour of stories, songs, finger-plays, crafts and more. The program is open to children of all ages, but is designed to meet the developmental needs of children aged 3 to 5.

Chess club, for those in first grade and older, meets each Thursday at 4:30 p.m. No experience is necessary; all levels are welcome.

‘Senior prom’ in Monmouth Saturday

The Monmouth Senior Center and students from Western Oregon University’s gerontology and psychology clubs will host a “senior” prom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

Sit down in a 1950’s style diner for lunch, then dance the afternoon away. Prizes will be awarded for the best ’50s or prom outfits, and attendees may end up voting for a prom king and queen.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Celebrate older Americans on May 31

NorthWest Senior and Disability Services is partnering with Polk County and Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. to host an event to celebrate Older Americans Month from 10:30 a.m. to noon on May 31 at the Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas.

May is proclaimed as Older Americans Month by the president of the United States.

The event will focus on “activating wellness,” and feature interactive sessions on setting priorities in life, as well as basic fitness.

For more information: nwsds.org.

Dallas Garden Club to meet Monday

The next monthly meeting of the Dallas Garden Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.

The featured speaker will be Caroll Hueller, from Misty Mountain Farms, a family-owned and operated farm and nursery nestled in the western foothills of the Cascade Mountain Range. Caroll will focus her presentation on herbs and vegetables. Light refreshments will be served, and there is no charge.



Club membership is open to both men and women, and visitors are always welcome. For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.