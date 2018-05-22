Concert series up to eight, down on sponsors

DALLAS — Dallas’ Sounds of Summer Concert Series once again has eight concerts in the lineup, but is suffering from a lack of sponsorship income.

Series organizer Dallas Area Visitors Center had originally scheduled four concerts, but expanded the schedule after the Dallas City Council stated a desire to have eight concerts.

City Manager Greg Ellis said part of the struggle to get sponsorships was due to the uncertainty surrounding whether the transient lodging tax money collected for tourism promotion in Dallas was going to be pulled from the DAVC.

The city and visitors center have two contracts, one to provide TLT money to put on events and another to maintain a tourism facility — in this case the visitors center office in downtown Dallas.

Due to concerns over how that money was being spent and success of events, the city council explored ending or revising one or both contracts. Ultimately, the council decided to keep the money with the DAVC.

“Because of the confusion or issue of whether the transient lodging tax was going to go to the city or stay with the visitors center, the people who would normally donate money have said that we aren’t going to or we are going to hold off,” Ellis said.

In a report to the council, JD Shinn, the CEO of the visitors center, said he’s searching for ways to recoup that lost income, including grants and extra sponsorships.

In other business:

Ellis requested Charter Communication provide the city a PEG channel to broadcast city council meetings.

The council approved appointments to the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. The three members are: Sue Rodhe, Dallas historian; Jim Foster, Polk County Historical Society board member; and Nancy Adams, the chairwoman of the Dallas Economic Development Commission, member of the Dallas Urban Renewal Advisory Committee and long-time publisher/editor of the Itemizer-Observer.

The council also approved the ordinance amending the Dallas Development Code to include historic preservation regulations.