County ponders next steps

DALLAS — Voters in Polk County rejected a bond measure for maintenance and preservation of the Polk County Courthouse complex during the May 15 primary election.

The tally was close, 9,470 voting no to 9,023 voting yes, according to the most recent results the Polk County Clerk’s Office posted on Friday.

County Administrator Greg Hansen said he is searching for answers as to why a 15-year bond that would have averaged about 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value did not pass — and what the county should do next.

Last year, the county requested a larger amount — about 22 cents per $1,000 on properties — to repair multiple facilities. That failed 52 percent to 48 percent, so the county reduced the scope and cost for the bond the second time around.

The May 15 ballot had competing measures, including a $1.24 per $1,000 assessed value bond for Salem-Keizer Public Schools, a 19-cents per $1,000 of assessed value levy for Polk Fire No. 1 and $1 per $1,000 for the Falls City Fire Department. All three of these passed.

“This year it was just the (courthouse) complex and 10 cents, so money must not necessarily be the issue here,” Hansen said. “I think more precincts had to make choices about things. When it comes to fire and protecting your own home versus protecting a government home, I probably know how I would vote.”

Hansen said the issues the bond would have addressed still exist, and the Polk County Board of Commissioners need to explore what to do about them.

“I will probably be discussing with the board different options somewhere around the end of June,” he said.

He said one option is putting the issue back out to voters in November with either a reduced scope or longer bond period, say 20 or 30 years, which would reduce the annual cost to taxpayers.

“With buildings, it’s easy to justify a 20-year or even a 30-year bond because they will last that long and most of your improvements should last at least 20 years,” Hansen said.

The county has applied for a $475,000 state grant for upgrades and maintenance in court facilities. Polk is third on the list, so it has a good change of making the cut. Hansen noted that would cover a small portion of what is needed.

The other option is pulling money from the county’s general fund to pay for upgrades.

“The maintenance won’t go away. It’s not going to fix itself, so if we can’t get an infusion in cash, we are going to have to create it somewhere else,” Hansen said. “The only place we have is operations. I don’t want to go there, hope I don’t have to go there.”

Hansen said he’ll be studying the precinct vote tallies for insight before going to the board with a recommendation.

“Trying to figure it out will be one of the things I try to do over the next two to three weeks,” he said. “I wished it would have passed, but it didn’t. We’ll figure it out. We usually do.”