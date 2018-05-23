DHS seniors earn big scholarships

DALLAS — Dallas High School seniors Natalia Schilling and Ryan Bibler are two of 10 recipients of Oregon State Credit Union’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Today scholarships of $2,000 each, according to a news release from OSCU.

The credit union annually awards $20,000 divided evenly among 10 local high school senior members of the credit union attending an in-state college or university.

The annual program honors overall excellence within the Credit Union’s 4,400 teen members.

Over the last 20 years, 201 students from OSCU’s 24-county field of membership have received more than $220,000 in assistance toward their college educations.

Schilling will be attending Oregon State University with five other TLT scholarship winners, while Bibler joins one other recipient opting for Western Oregon University.

For more information: Mike Corwin, 541-714-4286 or mcorwin@oregonstatecu.com.