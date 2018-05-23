Dragons play final game of 2018 season

Friday, the Dragons baseball team played their first play-in game against North Eugene and lost, 6-5. The boys are no longer in the running for post season and will resume their season next spring. Overall, the team was 9-9 in league, and 14-12 overall for the Mid-Willamette Valley conference.

Thursday was the third loss in a row for the Panthers baseball team. This game was the boys play-in game against Marist Catholic, and they lost by one point, 3-2, wrapping up their 2018 season. The team went 7-11 in league, and 13-13 overall.

In their final game of the regular season against Grants Pass, the Dragons softball team suffered their first loss, 8-4. Overall, the girls are 19-0 in conference, and 26-1 overall.

May 16, the team redeemed themselves by taking home a victory against West Salem, winning by a pinch, 3-2.

And today, the girls play their first play-off game against Crater at 4:30 p.m. on the Dragon home field.

With a loss on Thursday against Tualatin, 5-3, the Panthers gear up for their first play-off game against Putnam on Wednesday (today) at 4:30 p.m.