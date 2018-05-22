Memorial Day Events

A dozen names to be added in Grand Ronde

GRAND RONDE — Twelve names will be added to the West Valley Veteran Memorial on the Grand Ronde Tribal campus during the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The event begins at noon with a meal served in the nearby Tribal Community Center.

The outdoors ceremony at the memorial site begins at 1 p.m. with Steve Bobb Sr., chairman of the Tribe’s Veterans Special Event Board and a Marine Corps veteran from the Vietnam War era, giving the invocation and serving as master of ceremonies.

Names being added this year to the West Valley Veterans Memorial will be read during the ceremony. The names are: Navy veteran and Tribal member Dana D. Stephens; Air Force veterans Maurice C. Yoder, Alton B. Weiss and William L. McMahon; Army veterans Roy H. Tucker, Raymond H. Tucker, Johnny Morales, William F. Barrett and Dustin L. Conde; and Marine Corps veterans and Tribal member James E. Turner, Daniel W. Helfrich and Troy J. Harris.

The addition of 12 names brings the number of veterans honored on the pillars to 2,347.

The West Valley Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated in 2003, was designed by Bobb. The names of Tribal and community veterans from Grand Ronde, Willamina and Sheridan are included on the memorial.

Avenue of Flags honors veterans

DALLAS — A Memorial Day tradition in Dallas, the Avenue of Flags ceremony will take place Monday at 11 a.m. in Dallas Cemetery.

A joint effort of the Dallas American Legion Carl B. Fenton Post 20 and Auxiliary and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 3203, the flag display around the cemetery has grown to more than 700 flags. Coordinator Dennis Johnson said it started with 65 flags.

Boy Scout Troop 288 will raise the flag for the ceremony, which will include music from the Dallas High School choir and band and guest speaker Marie McCandless. Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton will provide the welcome for the hour-long presentation.

For more information: Dennis Johnson, 503-623-3727 or drdblj@q.com.

EAA 292 to host Memorial Day

INDEPENDENCE — The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 will host the 25th annual Memorial Day Pilot Event at 11 a.m. on Monday. The Civil Air Patrol and Boy Scout Troop 38 will participate.

The Boy Scouts will provide lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $5 donation.

A shuttle will provide transportation from the parking lot at Marquis Spa.

The event honors pilots, both military and private, with military music and speakers.

Aircraft will perform flyovers before the ceremony, including a missing man formation while taps is played.

The ceremony is about 30 minutes.

Polk No. 1 honors veteran

INDEPENDENCE — Polk County Fire District No. 1 will hold a brief ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in memory of Michael Webb, a Central High School graduate and Vietnam veteran who was killed in action on May 15, 1968, 50 years ago.

Michael was the son of Assistant Chief Bill Webb from the City of Monmouth Fire Department.

The fire bell from the City of Monmouth was dedicated to Michael on July 4, 1984. The bell is now located at Polk County Fire District No.1’s fire station in Independence, where the memorial will be held.

His surviving sister, Mary Jo Allison, of Dallas, and former Monmouth Fire Chief, Don Milligan, will be in attendance.