News in brief

Salem man sentenced for fraud, theft

DALLAS — Brandon Patrick Grimes, of Salem, has been sentenced to serve 45 months in prison for several incidents in the Dallas area between 2016 and 2017 involving the fraudulent rental of a home, theft of tires from two local businesses, and tampering with a witness.

Grimes, 42, was found guilty by a jury of identity theft and sentenced by Polk County Circuit Judge Monte Campbell to a total of 25 months in prison for a scheme in which Grimes attempted to rent a home he did not own to a couple after posting a fraudulent ad on the internet.

Grimes subsequently pleaded guilty to five counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft, for two cases in which he stole tires from the Dallas Les Schwab and Walmart stores. Judge Campbell sentenced Grimes to a total of 20 consecutive months in prison on those matters and to 10 months concurrently in the Polk County Jail for tampering with a witness.

Grimes will be on post-prison supervision for 24 months and be required to pay full restitution to the victims of his crimes.

The case was investigated by the Dallas Police Department and prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Independence positions up for election

INDEPENDENCE — The positions of Independence mayor and three city councilors will be on the ballot for the November general election. The filing period for interested candidates begins on May 30. All filing requirements must be completed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The position of mayor, currently held by John McArdle, is a two-year term. Councilor position 1, held by Diana Lindskog, position 2, held by Marilyn Morton, and position 4, held by Tom Takacs are all four-year terms.

All positions are non-partisan. Councilors are elected at-large. Positions are volunteer and not paid.

Terms begin Jan. 1, 2019. Swearing in will be at the first meeting of the city council on Jan. 8, 2019.

To qualify as a candidate for Mayor or City Councilor, you must be: A qualified elector under the laws and Constitution of the state of Oregon, and a registered voter of the City of Independence; and a resident of the City of Independence who has resided continuously in the City during the 12 months immediately preceding the election.

For more information: Karin Johnson, 503-837-1172.