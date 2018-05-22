Pope may be headed to runoff

POLK COUNTY — Commissioner Craig Pope’s bid to win Board of Commissioner’s seat No. 2 during the May 15 primary election is coming down to the wire – and possibly a recount.

He has a solid vote advantage, but in the primary to win a Board of Commissioners seat, the winner must earn a majority of the vote. As of Tuesday morning, Pope holds 8,216 or 50.12 percent, 18 votes above the majority threshold.

In second, Terry Taylor of West Salem holds 5,447 or 33.23 percent, while Michele Campione has 2,687 or 16.39 percent.

Polk County Clerk Val Unger said the recount threshold is one-fifth of one percent or about 32 votes.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had it this close for a majority,” she said.

Pope and has already been through a recount with challenger Danny Jaffer in 2014. Pope won by 11 votes. He joked that he liked to do his elections “Vegas style.”

“We’ll know on May 30,” he said.

There are 56 ballots that have come in that were turned in on time, but in different counties and 148 contested ballots. Those are ballots where those with a signature on the ballot isn’t a close match the signature on the voter’s registration card or there is no signature at all.

Those must be confirmed by the voter before they can be counted. The deadline to resolve those is Tuesday (May 29).

Unger said she doesn’t plan to run another vote count update until May 30, the day follow the deadline to reconcile contested ballots.

If Pope’s lead falls below the 50 percent plus vote mark, he won’t lose the seat, but will have to face Taylor in a runoff in November.

“I would like for it to be done so I could continue my work,” Pope said.



Commissioner Mike Ainsworth’s majority vote cushion in the race for BOC seat No. 3 is a little thicker at 113 votes.

Ainsworth has 8,003 or 50.73 percent. Following Ainsworth is Kathy Martin-Willis, who has 6,969 votes or 44.17 percent. Daniel Ervin Sr. has 756 votes or 4.79 percent.

Ainsworth said Tuesday he’s confident his majority will stand.

“I can sleep now,” he said. “I’m excited for another four years.”

Ainsworth said he looks forward to helping establish veteran’s housing in the county, assisting more with mental health programs and campaigning to renew the county’s public safety levy.

“I’m happy. I appreciate the public support,” Ainsworth said. “I promise you I will continue to do the best job I can.”

Unger said she doesn’t plan to run another vote count update until May 30, the day follow the deadline to reconcile contested ballots.