Pro football player to host camp at Western

Tyrell Williams, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, and multi-sport Alum for Western Oregon University, will host a free Offensive Skills camp on Tuesday, June 26, at MacArthur Field.

The camp is open to the first 200 7-12 graders who register, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with instruction provided for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen.

For registration, email Williams at Tyrellwilliamsfoundation@gmail.com, and include athlete’s name, grade, position and shirt size in the message.

This year will be Williams’ fourth season with the Chargers. So far, the Salem native as caught 114 passes for 1,877 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2016, Williams registered 1,059 receiving yards to become the 12th player in franchise history to top 1,000 yards in a season.

He is ranked No. 2 all-time in WOU history with 2,813 receiving yards and 164 receptions, and his 21 touchdown receptions is ranked third all-time in the history of WOU.



He wasn’t just great at football, though. Williams also set records during his time as a track and field athlete while at WOU, still holding the No. 3 time in school history in the 200-meter dash with 21.19, and holds the MacArthur Field record in the 200 with 21.32.