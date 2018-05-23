Robotics whiz takes 13th place in worldwide robotics competition

DALLAS — Kahl Murdock, 15, is a whiz with robots, and not someone to be overlooked in the robotics competitive scene.

At the Vex Robotics Competition in Louisville, Kentucky, an event that spans four days in April and hosts 58 countries and 600 robotics teams, Kahl took second place in his division and 13th in the world.

The first day of the competition didn’t appear to be promising for Kahl or his partner Nick Sylva, from Sandy.

“He worked his way all the way up from the bottom.” Michelle Murdock, Kahl’s mom, said.

The first day, after three-hour robot inspections, Kahl said there were two matches: a warm-up match, that didn’t count toward anything, and then an official match.

Kahl and Sylvia lost the first match, “because the robot’s base was too slow,” he said. “The next match, our arm was too slow so we had to figure out how to get the arm moving quicker.”

Overall, the boys lost three out of 10 matches.

The second day, there were six matches, and Flip ‘N Awesome, Kahl and Sylvia’s team name, won every single match, with one loss for the next day.

The final day, things heated up.

“Fourth day was alliance selection, where you have to advertise and pitch your robot to other teams,” Kahl said.

Alliances are, essentially, the selection of the very best teams, with 16 being chosen out of 100.

“Alliances all go against each other,” Kahl said. “It goes: qualifications, eliminations, where the top 16 alliances go against each other — then it’s qualifications, semifinals, quarter finals, and then finals.”

Flip ‘N Awesome was chosen by the No. 15 alliance, which then led the two boys to semi-finals and finals, with two alliances competing against each other, and two teams per alliance.

That day was the day they had the most success.

“He was that underdog,” Michelle said, “because that first day everything was just horrible, well then, as he worked his way up and he was beating these top teams, it was like, this is the kid to really watch.”

They overcame two Chinese teams who were supposed to be top tier, and were in the second alliance.

“They weren’t consistent enough,” Kahl said. “They ended up getting locked into one of their game fields so they couldn’t move. Then we competed in the finals and we ended up losing.”

Had he claimed a first-place victory in his division, Kahl and Sylvia would have gone to compete for the world title.

“Next year, he’s going for it,” Michelle said.

Kahl was just excited to have made it so far in the competition this year.

“The best part was probably being in finals. Pressure doesn’t bother me; it more motivates me and excites me. So I loved the pressure of it. I loved how everyone was gathering around and watching. It was my first year going this far so to actually experience it was really cool.”

As he prepares for next year’s competition, Kahl is looking to spend the summer selling cotton candy and finding sponsors to pay for the large sum that the competition costs. He is also looking for a team to join, as his teammate has since graduated from high school.

Whether or not Kahl finds a teammate or will have to compete alone, he is determined to get back to Louisville next year.

To donate money or to find out more about robotics, visit Kahl’s webpage, Teamoregonroboticsclub.com.