Strawberry goo delights at science night

DALLAS — Children at Oakdale Heights Elementary School Thursday evening were doing exactly what their parents tell them not to do: Play with food.

This time, though, it was in the name of science.

Parents watched as their children mashed up strawberries in plastic bags in the hopes of extracting DNA. It was one of several booths offering hands-on science experiments at Oakdale’s Oregon State University Family Science Night.

The university provides the experiments at each station, and students in OSU’s science programs helped the kids conduct them.

Lauren Coe, a senior in OSU’s fisheries and wildlife program, explained to children that DNA is the building blocks of life, and that it determines things such as hair and eye color.

“What’s really cool is we have DNA. Strawberries have DNA. Plants have DNA. Everything that’s alive has DNA,” she said.

Then she asked the more important questions: Do you want to see DNA?

“You usually can see DNA with a really cool microscope,” she said.

Strawberries are the perfect subject for DNA extraction because they have a lot of DNA, Coe said.

To start the procedure, Coe handed students a bag with a frozen strawberry and a solution of dish soap, salt and water. The combination of pulverizing the strawberries and the solution — which acts as a “cell exploder” — releases the DNA from the cells.

Once thoroughly mashed, the strawberry goo is poured through a coffee filter to remove the seeds and other solids, leaving a red watery mix in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“When you put the rubbing alcohol on top, it just brings the DNA to the top, so you fish it out with a toothpick,” Coe said.



Strawberry DNA extracted in this fashion is a bit slimy, but still cool.

Stirring her mixture, student Jacqulyn Blanchard gently removed the toothpick to see the DNA. Her face lit up with a wide-eyed smile.

“This is DNA,” she declared, still smiling.

After graduation, Coe will take a job at the San Diego Zoo in the education department.

“I like teaching about science,” she said. “I also like animals and working at the zoo, there’s a lot of cool opportunities to teach.”

She volunteered to go to Thursday’s event, and the strawberry DNA booth proved to be a hit.

“Now you can say you’ve actually seen DNA,” she said to another student who couldn’t suppress a grin. “It’s in your body, you just can’t see it with your eyes.”

Coe said the science night program brings experiments spanning several areas of science.

“We try and have a lot of different stations, so that maybe if a kid isn’t interested in strawberries, they may be interested in something else,” she said. “There’s some robotics and engineering. It gets people interested in science at an early age.”